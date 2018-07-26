6 Stars Wearing Swimsuits That Cost Under $100

We love celebrity style, but we love celebrity style that’s under $100 even more! Check out these 6 swimsuits worn by stars that wont break your budget this summer!

What’s better than a cute bathing suit? An affordable one for sure! These sexy celebs opted for cheaper options when choosing their swimwear and we’re so excited they did — now we can get our hands on them too! Model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, basically lives in bikinis. With a body like she has, though, we definitely don’t blame her. Emrata’s own swim line, Inamorata Swim, actually features a lot of affordable options, many under $100! We’re obsessed with all the styles she has because there’s something for everyone! When she’s not wearing her own line, she loves to sport other affordable suits as well! Emily posted a pic of her in a sexy white bikini from Ark Swim Wear and we NEED it in our lives! The top and bottom are $50 each, so you’ll be sure to stay right at $100 for this cute suit!

We never thought we’d see the day model Kendall Jenner, 22, wore something we could afford, but thankfully, that day has arrived, and we’re ever so grateful. Kendall posed beside her super cute dog lounging in the sun wearing a red and blue striped bikini. You can find this sexy suit at Revolve, the top and bottom will run you $62 each!

Olivia Munn, 38, got her tan on in a sexy olive colored one piece by Gooseberry recently. The actress posed on a dock eating some yummy watermelon while wearing the cute suit, and we’re totally loving the style! This one piece had a low plunging neck line and a high waisted cut on the legs so it’s sure to show off all your best features. The Gooseberry So Chi Oasis One-Piece is only $99, so it’s quite affordable, too!

