Cardi B Cancels Tour 16 Days After Daughter Kulture’s Birth: She’s ‘Not Ready To Leave Her Behind’

Cardi B just announced that she’s canceling her tour just over two weeks after the birth of baby Kulture! Find out exactly why she’s deciding to opt out of her concerts below!

Cardi B is officially canceling her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, after revealing in a lengthy Instagram post that she needed more time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth to her newborn daughter Kulture. While admitting the plan was to bring Kulture with her on her tour, Cardi admitted that she’s just “not ready” to bring her along or to leave her behind. Read her entire statement below!

In addition to the post, she captioned the message, writing, “I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank @brunomars for understanding.”

