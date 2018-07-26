Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Are ‘Exclusively Dating’ Again 2 Years After Breaking Up

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are officially back together according to a new report. A year and a half after breaking up, the couple is exclusively dating again.

Aww! Fans had been rooting for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd to get back together ever since he split from Selena Gomez in Oct. of 2017. While they’ve been spotted kissing at Coachella in April and making out in Cannes the following month, their flirtations have finally moved them into full-fledged dating according to a new report. The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old singer (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) are “exclusively dating and are in a great place,” an insider tells E! News. “Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected,” the source explained.

Bella and Abel were together for 18 months before breaking up in Nov. of 2016. The model seemed so heartbroken, especially when just two months later Abel turned around and started a high-profile romance with Selena. He moved on SO fast, while Bella never really dated anyone else seriously after their breakup. The site claims that the green-eyed stunner “never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together.” It took some time, but she got her wish!

The pair have been super flirty, both in person and online over the past few months and now they’ve reportedly made the commitment to start exclusively dating again. “Things have been going really well. They have been inseparable and have been truly working with each other’s schedules to make it work,” the source divulged. Apparently once they rekindled their romance at Coachella, things only grew stronger from there.

“They haven’t had more than a few weeks apart. Abel flies to wherever Bella is working since he had a gap in his tour, and has been very accommodating. They have been vacationing a lot together as well and spending time together as a couple before he starts performing again,” the insider revealed. True that! The pair just jetted off to Tokyo together, kissing and getting cuddly inside the Robot Restaurant on July 22. Abel even showed off video on his Instagram stories of his beautiful lady laughing and smiling during the robot battle show. While in Japan, Bella snapped an IG stories pic of The Weeknd and called him her “Muse forever.” Love is so much sweeter the second time around!