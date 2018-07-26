‘Southern Charm’: Ashley Defends Thomas After Sexual Assault Claims — ‘I’m Not Leaving’ Him

Thomas Ravenel didn’t attend the ‘Southern Charm’ reunion, but his GF, Ashley Jacobs, was there to support him. She vowed to stand by him in the wake of sexual assault allegations and more.

Host Andy Cohen, 50, asked Ashley Jacobs, 33, point-blank whether or not she believed her boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, would be cleared of the sexual assault allegations against him. “Of course, yes,” Ashley said during the Southern Charm season 5 reunion. “It’s all heresy. I mean, He’s not been charged with anything. These are just allegations.”

She also stressed that she’s seen a “more sensitive” side to Thomas lately. “I have seen a new Thomas,” Ashley continued. “I mean, it’s humbling, of course. Now he’s — let’s stay in, let’s watch movies, let’s cook dinner, let’s just stay under the radar right now. I’ve just seen a much softer, more sensitive, kinder, more supportive boyfriend. You know, everyone wants to be you when you’re on top, but it’s who’s with you when you’re down there, and I’ve told him, I’ve just said, ‘I’m not leaving.'”

Thomas is currently under investigation by the South Carolina police for allegedly assaulting a woman named Debbie Holloway Perkins, whom he met on Tinder in 2015, as well as his former nanny. The nanny, Dawn Ledwell, 43, claimed Thomas allegedly raped her while his daughter, Kensie, now 4, slept nearby. Thomas has vehemently denied the allegations and decided not to take part in the reunion.

Cast member Chelsea Meissner, 31, claimed during the reunion that a hair client told her that she had seen “Thomas and Ashley outside arguing back and forth to the point where he had thrown his leftover food at her and say, ‘You’re gonna send me back to prison.'” Ashley denied that Thomas threw his food at her and said she was “being a brat.” When Andy asked Ashley if she would say yes if Thomas Proposed, she said, “I’m just not there yet.” And the Southern Charm saga continues…