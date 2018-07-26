Ariel Winter Shows Bare Butt Competing To Be Thong Bikini Queen Of Summer — Sexy Pic

Suns out buns out! Ariel Winter took advantage of the intense LA heatwave to strip down to a tiny black thong bikini. We’ve got the racy pic of her bare booty.

On first blush this looks like it could easily be a Kardashian-Jenner sister. Dark hair, check! Skimpy black thong, yep! Perfect ample booty, oh yeah! Except this body belongs to Ariel Winter. The Modern Family star loves flaunting her figure any chance she gets so she showed off an epic booty shot for her Instagram followers on July 25. We can’t see the 20-year-old’s face as she’s lying stomach down on a white towel while her full backside with a tiny black thong is on display. She captioned the pic “As if!” for her 3.9 million followers.

Ariel seems on a mission to compete with the other celebrity bikini queens of the summer. It’s going to be hard to knock Kourtney Kardashian, 39, off the top spot as she practically lived in little two pieces while spending several weeks vacationing in Capri and Portofino with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25. Emily Ratajkowski, 27, has also been giving Kourt a run for her money as she partied on yachts off Greece in ridiculously small thongs. Now Ariel is joining in the hottest thong bod of the summer competition.

Fans went crazy for her pic, with one writing “Beautiful, I love you!!!” while another snarked “not a bad view.” Fans flooded the comments section with fire emojis and another wrote “That’s one liked booty!” Isn’t that the truth as within one hour of posting it, Ariel’s butt shot already had over 150,000 likes.

The starlet has been all about showing off her body on Instagram this summer. On July 19 she posted a pic sunning her bikini clad body while splayed out on a lounger at the beach. Her ample cleavage was on full display in her tiny gingham patterened two-piece. As if that wasn’t hot enough, she included an Instagram story video of BF Levi Meaden, 30, rubbing sun screen all over her bare butt!