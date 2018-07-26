Jimmy Garoppolo Sent Kiara Mia Flowers After Date & They’re Texting — Official Couple Now?

After their hot date, Kiara Mia and Jimmy Garoppolo are making each other’s hotlines bling – but does this mean they’re a couple or was this just a summer fling? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Honestly, did anyone thing that one of the sweetest romances of the summer would involve Jimmy Garoppolo,26, and Kiara Mia? The San Francisco 49ers quarterback and adult film star were spotted having a romantic night out on July 18. From the sounds of it, the date went well – but hold off on hitting that “new couple alert” for now. “Kiara is still texting in touch with Jimmy,” a friend of the adult film start EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “but she’s not putting on any pressure to make him her boyfriend.”

“She had an amazing time with him and he’s treated her with nothing but respect and appreciation,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “He even sent her flowers after their date, he’s just a really great guy and Kiara is impressed by him in every way, she has a total crush on him. Are they a couple? No. But, she will definitely see him again.” When these two have their next date, the insider say it “will be a lot more private” since neither of them expected this single date to blow up the way it did. “Kiara’s more than happy to keep it private and intimate, she has no problems with that.”

Perhaps it’s for the best that these two wait before making it official. The NFL preseason kicks off on Aug. 9, with the Niners’ 2018-19 season officially kicking off a month later. When it’s time to hit the gridiron, Jimmy’s focus is going to be on one thing: football. “Jimmy is having fun dating,” a source close to Jimmy EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and will continue to do so, but as we get closer to the NFL season, it will be all business. All of the extracurricular activities will not exactly stop, but you won’t be seeing him partying and going on a ton of dates.”

“He has learned from being with the [New England] Patriots and being mentored by Tom Brady on the ways to maneuver through celebrity during the NFL season,” the source said, adding that Jimmy has “a lot to prove” with his new team, and he doesn’t want to waste his shot. He and Kiara might have to keep it casual, for now, while he goes after the NFL championship. Though, just imagine the celebration these two will have if he were to bring the Lombardi trophy back to San Francisco?