John Dutton has an offer for Monica in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 25 episode of ‘Yellowstone,’ but will she go for it? John wants to bring his son, Kayce, back to the ranch, and Monica is the only one capable of convincing him.

When John Dutton (Kevin Costner) asks you to do something, is it even possible to say no? John sits down with Kayce’s wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), to talk about an important opportunity. “I weigh every decision against one thought, Monica — to consider other families before my own is to fail them as a father,” John tells Monica. He knows Monica is the key to his son, Kayce (Luke Grimes). Kayce lives with Monica and their young son on the Broken Rock reservation. A feud between Yellowstone Ranch and Broken Rock has been gaining traction this season.

“Kayce’s going to end up dead or in prison. We both know it,” John continues. “If he’s here, there’s a chance I can prevent that, but you’re the only one who can get him here.” John’s eyes are pleading. He wants to do what he believes is best for his son. Despite his offer, Monica’s not interested in being a pawn.

“I don’t control Kayce any more than he controls me,” Monica tells John. “That’s what makes us work. As far as what thoughts I weigh against my decision, that’s none of your business. Thank you for arranging this opportunity, but the answer is no.” Well, that’s not a word John Dutton is used to hearing very often.

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network. The Dutton family saga is far from over. The show, which is currently in its first season, just got renewed for a second one. Production is set to begin soon on a 10-episode season which will be shot entirely on location in Utah and Montana. The Yellowstone season one finale airs Aug. 22 at 10 p.m. ET, with season two premiering in 2019. The show also stars Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hause, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, and Gil Birmingham.