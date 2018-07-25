‘World Of Dance’ Recap: [SPOILER] Is Shockingly Sent Home In The First Night Of Duels

It’s finally here! The moment we’ve been waiting for.. ‘World of Dance’ Duels! The first round of duels was fierce AF, and all these dancers showed up to fight, but one returning dancer was shockingly sent home!

It’s finally here, the World Of Dance Duels! Tonight, the highest scoring acts from the qualifiers chose who they wanted to compete against in the Duel round. Then, after each match up, the judges’ scores decided who moved on and who went home! First, Karyn Y Ricardo, the couple who scored a 99.7 in the Qualifiers, chose to compete against returning duo Luka and Jenalyn. Both cabaret acts were impressive in the Qualifiers, but as Jenna Dewan said, the routine needed to give a “full performance” to win. Karyn Y Ricardo took the stage first, in pink sparkling outfits and once again proved why they were world champions. Each move was synchronized and tight, including their signature multiple turns, which ended in a split during this routine. We didn’t know Karyn Y Ricardo could get better from their Qualifiers… and they just did! Luka and Jenalyn looked a little antsy on the side of the stage as they prepared for their performance. Tied in a straight jacket, Jenalyn was lifted by Luka to start off the performance and the pair performed what the judges called “one of their best routines.” The pair received a 92.3 average from the judges, while Karyn Y Ricardo got another high, 98.3. The world champions will be continuing to the next round! But, we were sorry to say goodbye to Jenalyn and Luka!

Next up: The Juniors! For the closest ranked Duel of the competition, The Untouchables, who received an 88.7, chose to go up against Expressenz, who received an 87. Recall, D’Angelo and the Untouchables gave a fiery Brazilian-inspired performance in the Qualifiers, while Expressenz impressed the judges with their incredible turn sequence and use of ankle weights to train. The Untouchables picked Expressenz because of their “precision,” even though it isn’t one of their personal strong suits, they wanted to work towards that same perfection. The Untouchables planned to take the stage with a gladiator-inspired performance, while Expressenz tapped into their personal experience, knowing people who committed suicide. The Untouchables went first, and showed a very tight and clean routine, using a sheet in the beginning to create a fantastic illusion of a sole gladiator that eventually became a group of warriors. Expressenz’s routine was filled with emotion and as they entered their turns, the crowd went wild! As J.Lo said, it gave her the “goosies!” The Untouchables received an 89.3 from the judges, but Expressenz took it to the next round with a 94!

Another Upper Duel! Street dancers BDash and Konkrete, who slayed Qualifiers with a 94.3, take on Ballroom champs Pasha and Daniella, who got an 86.3! Pasha and Daniella were up first, feeling inspired by Ne-Yo’s 79 during their last performance. This time the pair gave a sexier and more challenging Ballroom performance. While some parts felt a little slow, they tapped into their competition’s side a bit too with some body rolls and crumping. Ne-Yo said he still was wanting more, while J.Lo agreed she kept waiting for something else to happen, but still said they were A plus! BDash and Konkrete took the stage next with an IT inspired dance, with BDash dressed as a clown that totally creeped everyone out! These two were unbelievable in their small, in sync movements that also told a frightening story and showcased their immense talent. While crupming doesn’t typically have a narrative the judges were impressed that BDash and Konkrete successfully carried them through the story and never broke character! In the end, Pasha and Daniella received an 88.3, while BDash and Konkrete got a 94.3 — we’ll see them at Final Cuts!

The hip hop crew the Rascals went head to head with the Fabulous Sisters in this Duel! The Fabulous Sisters, hailing from Fukushima, gave a theatrical performance that totally impressed the judges during the Qualifiers. The Rascals differ greatly from the Fabulous sisters, coming from Hawaii and having a most stanky, down and dirty vibe! Each crew had some serious sass, especially when they came head to head on the World Of Dance stage! The Rascals gave a ore controlled performance this time around, as the judges asked them to focus on. “I felt the flames, ladies and gentleman!” Ne-Yo exclaimed. Before we found out their scores, the Fabulous Sisters had their turn to compete! The girls opened up like a ballerina jewelry box, with succinct and powerful movements that impressed right off the bat. “That was art in motion,” Ne-Yo nodded at the end. The judges definitely had a tough decision ahead of them. The Rascals received a stunning 94.3, while the Fabulous Sisters just edged ahead with a 95.7.

The beautiful, classically trained dancer Michael Dameski went up against solo popper Angyil in the next Duel! Michael’s piece was a bit out of his comfort zone, he admitted, but it demonstrated his struggle to find a home in the US, since coming from Sydney. Angyil, on the other hand, took this battle personally, revealing that she could have once gone Michael’s route, and been a classical dancer with Alvin Ailey, but instead, she turned to hip-hop and popping. While Michael may have been out of his comfort zone, he definitely didn’t appear to be! The artistic beauty and power of the routine was evident, and J.Lo understood the emotion behind his choreography. “It’s like you’re dancing in water,” Derek Hough complimented. Angyil then took the stage to give a soulful yet hip-hopping performance. How she moves her whole body that way, but keeps her face so incredibly calm is just remarkable! The judges wished there was some more time to let her moves breathe, while Angyil revealed her whole routine was freestyle! Michael Dameski was all smiles with a 94.7, while Angyil received a 88.3. We’re excited to see Michael in the Final Cuts!

Next, the Bradas challenged the tap dancing crew The Jam Project to a Duel! The Bradas gave a fun and trick-filled performance with a number of props including sticks and hankies, and really played into the dueling aspect! Then, the Jam Project tapped away with a strong and energized routine that the judges, especially Derek, loved! These guys make tap cool! The scores were so close, with the Bradas receiving an 89.7 and the Jam Project receiving an 88.3! Great effort on both sides, but the New Zealand hip hop crew will be going to the Final Cuts!

To end this Duel round, there was a hard fought challenge between Eva Igo and Avery and Marcus, but in the end, Avery and Marcus shockingly moved on to the next round, while Season 1’s runner-up Eva Igo was sent home! Wow.

Ok, guys — make sure you tune in next WEDNESDAY at 8 PM for the next round of World of Dance duels!