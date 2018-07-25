Wilmer Valderrama Rushes To Ex Demi Lovato’s Side At The Hospital 1 Day After Her Overdose

Demi Lovato’s ex and longtime love Wilmer Valderrama has rushed to her bedside at Cedars Sinai Medical Center following her alleged overdose. We’ve got the details about their hospital reunion.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valdderama were together for six long years, so it was only natural that the 38-year-old actor would rush to the hospital to check on his former sweetie following her alleged overdose on July 24. E! News obtained pics of the former That 70s Show star arriving in his Tesla at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA on July 25. The site reports that “Wilmer arrived at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday and a security ushered him into a staff parking lot on site.” Demi was rushed via ambulance to the hospital shortly before noon yesterday after paramedics responded to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at her Hollywood Hills home. EMTs revived her with the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, even though it is still unclear what caused the 25-year-old to lose consciousness.

Wilmer and Demi were together for six years before calling it quits in June of 2016. He saw her through some of of her darkest periods of drug and alcohol abuse before she finally got sober. The singer has always been vocal how Wilmer is the love of her life, and she still has deep feelings for him. “I’ve never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer, and like, I still love Wilmer,” she confessed in her Oct. 2017 documentary Simply Complicated.

“We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock. My everything,” she continued. Demi even wondered out loud if she’d ever be able to get over Wilmer. “Like, I’m pretty sure I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him, but I’m trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that,” she revealed.

As we previously told you Wilmer was desperate to visit with his former love when he heard about Demi’s alleged overdose. “Wilmer is scared and is really wracked with many emotions right now. He is trying to figure out the best way to get to her and be there for her and get her the help she needs from this point on,” a source close to the actor told us EXCLUSIVELY on July 24. “All his focus right now is on Demi and how he can help, and how he can get to see her. He will do anything to help her get better.” Mission accomplished, as Wilmer is the first famous face from Demi’s world to be seen visiting her in the hospital.