‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season: HBO Finally Gives An Update On When It Will Air

Finally, some ‘Game of Thrones’ news! HBO boss Casey Bloys revealed at TCA 2018 some crucial details about ‘GoT’ season 8. So, when does the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ start? Here’s what we know.

The final season of Game of Thrones, the show’s eighth season, will air in the “first half” of 2019, HBO president Casey Bloys announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on July 25, according to our sister site Deadline. Now, take “first half” with a grain of salt. This could mean January 2019 or as far away as June 2019. He wouldn’t spill any spoilers about the final season, but he did say that it’s “pretty great.” It better be!

The cast recently wrapped up filming season 8 and had an epic wrap party. Kit Harington, 31, Emilia Clarke, 31, Nathalie Emmanuel, 29, Peter Dinklage, 49, and more members of the cast got together to celebrate in Belfast, Ireland. Jason Momoa, 38, who played the dearly departed Khal Drogo in season 1, also stopped by!

The final season will only consist of 6 episodes, but these last episodes will likely run longer than 60 minutes. The season 7 finale clocked in at nearly 80 minutes. Spoilers have been scarce, but Sophie Turner, 22, a.k.a. Sansa Stark, did tease that the final season is going to be even bloodier than past seasons. “It’s Game Of Thrones so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before,” she told our sister site Gold Derby. “I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right.”

As for that Game of Thrones prequel, the show still does not have a cast or a director. HBO expects production to start in 2019. The prequel will be set thousands of years before the current Game of Thrones timeline, so crossovers won’t be possible. But rest assured, winter is coming.