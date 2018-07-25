‘Castle Rock’: 5 Things To Know About The Spooky Stephen King Series

Stephen King fans, ‘Castle Rock’ has arrived. The highly-anticipated new Hulu show premieres July 25, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know before watching!

Castle Rock is going to be your next TV obsession. The all-new series premieres July 25 on Hulu. The first three episodes will be available right off the bat. So, what is Castle Rock about? Here are 5 key things to remember as you binge the first episodes.

1. Castle Rock, Maine, is the center of other Stephen King works. The official synopsis for the show reads: “A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock is an original story that combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.” Castle Rock has been the setting of a number of Stephen King works, including Cujo, The Body, and Needful Things.

2. Bill Skarsgard was uncertain about doing Castle Rock after It. “I was a little bit reluctant going into it,” Bill told our sister site Variety. The actor had just starred as Pennywise in the 2017 remake of It. Bill said he didn’t want to do a project that was “so close to what I just did.” However, he soon realized that the project was very different from It.

3. Bill lost weight for the role. He plays a Shawshank prisoner living in solitary confinement, and he told Us Weekly that he wanted to appear “gaunt and ghostlike and malnourished and look weak.” He took on the Keto diet, which is when you eat a lot of fat and no carbs. “I lose weight quickly. Before scenes, I would not drink water or eat for 24 hours,” Bill said.

4. The series stars actors who have appeared in other Stephen King movies. Not only did Bill play Pennywise in the It remake, he’s set to star in It: Chapter 2. Sissy Spacek also stars in Castle Rock. She brought the iconic role of Carrie to life in the 1976 film adaptation of Stephen’s novel. The series also features Jane Levy, Melanie Lynskey, Andre Holland, Noel Fisher, and Terry O’Quinn.

5. The show will be an anthology series. Dustin Thomason, the show’s executive producer and creator and executive producer Sam Shaw revealed at NYCC that the show’s second season would feature an entirely new cast and story, according to The Verge.