Kristin Cavallari and her employee, Shannon, have an intense face-to-face confrontation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 29 episode of ‘Very Cavallari.’ Kristin is so over Shannon’s whining.

Kristin Cavallari, 31, is not here for drama in the workplace. She sits down with her Uncommon James social media director, Shannon Ford, to talk about what’s going on, and it turns into a little bit of a fight! “I just can’t have like cliques of girls being against each other,” Kristin tells Shannon in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, who tries explain how she’s feeling. “I hate that Raegan has now put me in the position where she’s the reason that you’re looking down on me,” Shannon says. Shannon contemplates quitting because she doesn’t think Kristin trusts her.

“You’re completely wrong about this,” Kristin says. “I don’t look at you any differently than I did 4 days ago before this whole fiasco with Raegan happened.” Shannon thinks Kristin has been talking badly about her with Raegan, and she believes that’s part of the reason why her best friend, Taylor, didn’t get hired.

“So this is another reason why I can’t have best friends working for me,” Kristin continues. “Taylor was here for an interview, and this has now turned into you sitting here crying to me.” Shannon chimes in that felt like she was “attacked in her interview.” Kristin is tired of Shannon’s complaining. “Shannon is literally acting like one of my kids right now,” Kristin says. “She’s throwing a temper tantrum just like them, so I’m trying to calm her down the same way I would my kids.”

Kristin explains to Shannon that she never intended for Taylor’s interview to cause such drama. “But to be honest, this is the stuff I’m trying to avoid,” she says. And that’s the end of the conversation — for now. Being the boss isn’t easy, but Kristin is very good at taming the drama. Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!