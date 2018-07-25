Ballerina Tiler Peck Takes On Prestigious Curator Role In Doc ‘Ballet Now’: ‘I Hope To Inspire’

Tiler Peck, the first woman to be asked to curate The Music Center’s famed BalletNOW program, speaks to HollywoodLife about female empowerment & the Elisabeth Moss documentary that follows her as she puts on the ‘dance extravaganza.’

At just 29 years old, Tiler Peck was asked to take on the role as curator for The Music Center’s BalletNOW program, which showcases dance stars performing stunning renditions of iconic and contemporary numbers. Tiler was the first woman to be asked to fill the role in the program’s history, and not long after, her empowering story was pitched to be a documentary. “Elisabeth Moss got word of what was going on, and wanted to produce a film about the program,” Tiler explained in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “What’s really special is that we went to the same ballet school, so she really understands what it is to be a dancer, and because she knows that lifestyle, the film really shows what actually happened during those four days.” The documentary follows Tiler through the four, high-anxiety days leading up to The Music Center’s BalletNOW final performances.

While times got tough, Tiler takes viewers through a day in the life of the intensive program from start to finish in Hulu’s Ballet Now. “I wanted people to really be able to live through the moment with me. What is humbling about it and maybe interesting to the audience, is that you do see me in every moment,” she said. Although she curated 15 ballet performances for The Music Center, and the film only showed 4 of them, Tiler still says she never thought that she could direct something. “This definitely gave me confidence, and just also hearing dancers say how inspired they were after the fact…I hope to inspire other women to take on more challenging roles for themselves, maybe roles they didn’t necessarily think were for them.”

You can watch Tiler, her remarkable leadership and stunning performances in Hulu’s Ballet Now — out now! Additionally, this Friday, Tiler will be involved in the Vail Dance Festival! There, she will be teaching a Master Class and performing for 4 evenings, and making her choreographic debut on August 6th! Be on the look out for videos from that stunning performance.