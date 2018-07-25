Stevie J’s Alleged Pregnant Baby Mama Misha Perry Accuses Him Of Ditching Her: My Baby Needs A Father

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Stevie J, 46, just tied the knot with Faith Evans, 45, on July 18, but already he’s got drama hanging over his newlywed bliss as Instagram model Misha Perry claims she’s six months pregnant with his child. The 20-year-old Las Vegas resident first made the claim on June 17 in an Instagram Father’s Day post that included her due date. She wrote “Happy Father’s Day from us to you Stevie 10/08/18 👶🏽💕 #harmonyjordan #steviej #leaveittostevie #lhhatl.” She included an IG video of her growing baby belly. Now Misha is telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how the two allegedly met, and how he’s allegedly been ditching her attempts to contact him about the baby.

“I met Stevie on Instagram, he contacted me around May 2017. He contacted me over texts and social media. He kept asking me to come see him and be with him. Eventually I visited Atlanta and went to see him, and the first day he was like, ‘I just want you to be my girl, I want you to be with me, come stay with me, live with me.” Misha tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So I moved in with him the first day in January and he was still acting like the person I met for the first seven months.”

Misha claims that he was still seeing other women while she was in the ATL, but that she was the only one living with him. She says that everything was fine until he asked her to leave temporarily as his 19-month-old daughter Bonnie Bella by ex Joseline Hernandez was coming to stay with him. “So I ended up going to New York with my home girl and while we were out, he and I had a very heated argument which ended our relationship. Then I never really went back to his house because I knew it would’ve gotten worse.” Misha says they kept on arguing and that “He turned into a whole different person and I didn’t like that.”

Then she alleges the baby news happened. “Two months later I found out I was pregnant so I contacted him but he didn’t respond because at this point he didn’t want to talk to me anymore. Then I contacted one of his children to let them know what’s going on and they responded, ‘Well, that’s between you and my dad.’” Misha tells us. “I’ve tried to contact him several times about it. He doesn’t really respond or if he does respond it’s in a negative way, like, ‘Don’t f**king call me.’”

I would just like him to be in his child’s life, and that’s it. He doesn’t really have to deal with me. The child has nothing to do with what went on between me and him. This is a whole different person, this is your seed so I don’t feel like the child should be neglected because of the interactions that me and him had.” Misha says she’s not after Stevie’s money telling us, “Child support would be fine, but I’m not depending on child support. I can support myself and my child.”

Misha is sure that the baby is Stevie’s. “There’s no other possibility it could be anyone else’s child, only him. I’ve already gone to get DNA, I already put in my sample but they can’t process anything until he brings his DNA. I’ve asked him to come, he doesn’t respond, so the next step is getting a court order for him to come but he doesn’t have to come if he doesn’t want to. That’s why I’d just rather have him cooperate,” she tells us.

Stevie is already a father to six other children from previous relationships, ranging from adult kids to toddler Bonnie. Misha just wishes he would be more receptive about her pregnancy. “I don’t know why he needs to cause more conflict or drama in his life and go about it the hard way when I’m just asking him to come in. Maybe he’s scared to admit that he has another child, maybe he doesn’t want to be responsible for another child? My child deserves a father,” she tells us

“I’m just more upset about this for the child. I’m an adult and I can handle certain things but when the child asks for their father, it’s going to be hard to explain to them that their father is ignoring them. It hurts me that I may have to explain that to my child one day,” Misha explains. We’ve reached out to Stevie’s reps about what Misha has to say but have not heard back yet.