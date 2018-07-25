Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid & More Celebs Casually Wearing Sheer Tops As Street Style

If you want to give off the allusion of showing skin without actually walking around shirtless, sheer tops are the way to go. See pics of Taylor Swift and more stars who rock see-through shirts while out and about!

Whether you’re going out for a girls’ night or just want to show off that cute new bralette you just got on sale, sheer tops are great items to keep in your closet. They can be dressed up or down, they can be edgy or sexy, and they can bring any pair of jeans to the next level. If you’re not sure how to pull off a see-through shirt in your daily life though, look no further than our celeb street style gallery above! Everyone from Bella Thorne to Ashley Graham have looked incredible while rocking a translucent top, and their outfits make excellent style inspo!

Taylor Swift has long been known for her sweet style. For years she’d go for matching A-line skirt and crop top sets or flirty vintage dresses. However, she’s since seen a bit of a style overhaul since entering her Reputation era. While you can catch her in sparkly black bodysuits and fringe dresses on her worldwide tour, her street style is definitely more relaxed – but still edgier than her former casual looks.

On July 20, the “Delicate” singer took to the streets of New York in a black lace shirt that gave a peek at the Versace-emblemed sports bra she was wearing underneath. She paired tucked the see-through tee into a leopard print mini skirt, which matched her leopard bag. The 10-time Grammy winner completed the ensemble with studded leather block-heeled sandals.

