Selena Gomez Looks Sad In 1st Pics Since Childhood BFF Demi Lovato’s Alleged Overdose

Selena Gomez is seen for the first time since her childhood BFF, Demi Lovato, nearly died from an apparent overdose, and she looks completely heartbroken. See the pics, here.

Selena Gomez can now be added to the list of Demi Lovato‘s friends who are completely heartbroken over her near fatal overdose on July 24. We, of course, didn’t expect anything less from Selena considering their years-long friendship, but new photos have surfaced and they show the “Fetish” singer looking sad. So now we know Selena is definitely shook. More specifically, Selena looked worried when she was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, July 24 — just hours after she learned her good friend had nearly died from an apparent overdose. SEE THE NEW PICS HERE!

Furthermore, a new report claims, “When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional.” A source told E! News they “haven’t been close friends in a while now, but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another.” The source continued, “Selena has reached out to Demi’s family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health. She hates that Demi has been suffering.”

Hours after the news of Demi’s overdose broke, Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. Along with a picture of Selena and Demi at Selena’s Sweet 16 party, Mandy wrote, “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, Demi’s rep told HollywoodLife.com: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”