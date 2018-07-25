‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Was ‘Out To Destroy’ Carole Radziwill — Her Reason For Leaving Show

Carole Radziwill’s shocking exit from ‘RHONY’ may have a lot to do with Bethenny Frankel and her powerful position within the show. Find out how Bethenny was reportedly out to get Carole here.

Carole Radziwill, 54, left Real Housewives of New York fans in shock on July 25 when she announced that after six seasons, she was leaving the show and choosing to work on “journalism and producing” instead. Although she didn’t specify any particular reason for her major decision, a new report is claiming that her nasty feud with Bethenny Frankel, 47, is to blame. Multiple production sources believe Bethenny was out to “destroy” Carole and her position of power “Carole quit because of Bethenny! She’s a liar and a bully,” a source told Daily Mail. “Every year she picks a victim and wants to destroy them. This year she had two victims – Carole and Dorinda [Medley]. Both women have done nothing to her but they’ve been treated terribly. She wants to discredit everyone for their accomplishments. All of the cast had successful lives before the show. Carole was an accomplished news producer and writer. Bethenny only became successful because of the show and EVERY year we have to listen to her promote her brand.”

Eek! It definitely sounds like Bethenny is not on a lot of people’s good sides so Carole wanting to leave totally makes sense. It turns out that Bethenny has a lot of power when it comes to being a part of the show and it’s reportedly upsetting a lot of the cast members. “The cast is furious that Bethenny gets away with her bad behavior,” the source continued. “She is edited in the best possible light so viewers don’t see what the cast and the producers see. We’d all prefer for Carole to stay and Bethenny to leave. She can take her skinny jeans and cold cuts and go. No one will miss her.” Despite the cast wanting Carole to stay, it seems the reality star is happy about her decision and said she was “thrilled to leave frenemies behind” in her departure statement.

Although Bethenny may be considered one of those “frenemies” now, that wasn’t always the case. After Carole joined RHONY back in 2012, she quickly became close friends with Bethenny and they did a lot together, including going on vacations but earlier this season, things took a turn and they got into an explosive fight at a murder mystery party which was shown on an intense episode of the series. Shortly after the episode, Carole took to her blog to insist the show wasn’t scripted and the drama between her and Bethenny was real. “Relationships change,” she wrote. “They ebb and flow over time, and friends ultimately show you who they are. I’m a grown-up, yet I can’t help but feel sad that I let into my life a person who I thought supported me, respected me, and enjoyed me.”