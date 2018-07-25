Rachel Platten Announces Pregnancy With ‘Vulnerable’ Post On Instagram – See Pic

Rachel Platten & Kevin Lazan are making room for one more at home! The couple is expecting their first child, and Rachel announced the big news with the most moving message!

It looks like Rachel Platten, 37, is eating for two! The singer is officially pregnant with husband, Kevin Lazan, and announced the news on social media. A July 25 Instagram post showed Rachel posing while holding her already growing bump, displaying the biggest smile on her face! Rachel didn’t say how many months along she is, but she is already glowing! The singer also took the post as an opportunity to get real about her experience so far with pregnancy, and she didn’t hold back. Rachel was completely candid about her “incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness.” Preach!

The “Fight Song” singer started out her message on a high note. “This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes…. I am pregnant!!” she began. “I can’t believe I’m finally typing these words – I have wanted to share this news for months. As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way – how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too?” she added, admitting to her hesitation to go public with the news. “I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that I’d seem ungrateful somehow when I’m actually crazy full of gratitude – I’m just HUMAN,” Rachel said. Clearly, the pregnancy struggle is very real for Rachel.

We respect Rachel’s transparency entirely though – it’s a brave move to touch upon the not-so-beautiful moments of pregnancy! Thankfully, between those public puke sessions and bouts of exhaustion, the star has hubby Kevin Lazan to help her through. The pair got married back in 2010, and have taken their time in starting a family, Now, it looks like the couple with have a little one in no time at all – just look at that bump! It seems like Rachel has been waiting to break her silence for quite a while!

Congrats to the couple on the exciting news! We can’t wait to see whether Rachel has a little boy or girl! In the meantime, here’s to hoping things get easier for the singer throughout her pregnancy journey.