’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Paola & Russ Mayfield Expecting 1st Baby: ‘Most Amazing Feeling’

That’s right: Paola & Russ Mayfield of ’90 Day Fiance’ are expecting! See the adorable way they shared the news below.

Congrats to Paola & Russ Mayfield! The season 3 stars of 90 Day Fiancé are about to have a baby on board, and they couldn’t look any happier! The couple shared the epic news with their fans on Instagram, and the picture is more than our heart can handle. The pair are already prepping for baby’s arrival, and in the image, they are seen with mounds of baby clothes, diapers, and snacks beside them. Looks like the baby shower came early! “We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” the caption read. If you’re wondering, it looks like Paola’s pregnancy sweet tooth calls for Starburst and M&Ms.

Paola & Russ are completely over the moon regarding the news. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby,” the TLC personalities revealed to Us Weekly in an interview. “We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together. God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!” they added. So sweet!

Paola and Russ first married back in 2013, and the news of pregnancy is a big win for the couple, who suffered a devastating loss earlier this year. Paola sadly faced a miscarriage soon after the first time she found out she was pregnant. At the time, Doctors told the couple that Paola’s struggle to conceive was due to her rare O-negative blood type paired with the fact that she is also Rh-negative. Thankfully, they were able to help Paola ahead of this pregnancy. It’s only blue skies ahead from here for the happy couple!

We couldn’t be more thrilled for Paola & Russ! The couple deserve this after everything they’ve been through, and we’re just counting the down days until we find out if they’re having a boy or girl!