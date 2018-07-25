Miranda Lambert & Evan Felker: How She Shut Down His Ex’s Pleas To ‘Respect Her Marriage’

Miranda Lambert was reportedly confronted by Evan Felker’s ex, and things apparently got petty! Now, Felker’s ex, who he is still married to, won’t go down without a fight, according to a wild new report!

Staci Felker reportedly slid in Miranda Lambert‘s DMs. “Staci sent Miranda a message on Instagram in February,” while her husband (at the time), Evan Felker, 34, was touring with the singer, 34, on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour,” a source tells In Touch magazine. Staci reportedly had a feeling something was going on between her then husband and Miranda, so Staci allegedly contacted the singer any way she knew how, the gram. Staci “asked her, woman to woman, to respect her marriage,” the source claims, adding that Miranda allegedly did not respond.

However, the mag alludes that just hours after Staci’s alleged message, Miranda then took to Instagram to post a cryptic message aimed at Evan’s ex. What was Miranda’s message, you ask? — The country singer posted a photo of herself in front of a mirror, which read, “I do this thing called whatever I want,” written in red lipstick. (The photo is still on her Instagram for your viewing pleasure.) Anyway, Miranda certainly got what she wanted, aka Evan, the source tells the mag.

But, could her new romance come with a price? — The source foreshadows that things are going to get chippy. “Staci won’t say much now, but once the divorce is final, she will tell the whole story,” the source confesses (or as the mag put it, “promises.”) “Miranda and Evan are going down.” Well, that got childish very quick.

Rumors of a romance between Miranda and Evan — who is the lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours, the opening band on her most recent tour — sparked in April 24; Although reports claim the pair have been dating since early 2018 after spending time together on tour. However, Evan’s wife, Staci only filed for divorce from in mid-February. They were only married for one-and-a-half-years.

Miranda and Evan went public with their romance when they stepped out in NYC, holding hands on July 18. Now, Evan and Staci are reportedly in the midst of a nasty divorce battle. He reportedly filed a motion in court on May 15 to end their marriage ASAP.

Before she starting dating Evan, Miranda was previously in a long relationship with Anderson East. News of their split broke in early April 2018. The two began dating in the fall of 2015, just a few months after she and Blake Shelton announced their divorce.