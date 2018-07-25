Maci Bookout ‘Terrified’ Ryan Edwards Will Overdose & Die — Praying Jail Will ‘Save His Life’

Maci Bookout has long feared for baby dadd Ryan Edwards’ well being throughout his opioid abuse. After his latest heroin arrest, she’s hoping jail time will finally get him clean.

It’s been absolutely devastating for Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout to watch baby daddy Ryan Edwards‘ ongoing struggle with opioid abuse. Despite going to rehab in June, the 30-year-old was arrested in Hamilton County, TN on July 23 for heroin possession. He’s still sitting in jail without bail awaiting an August 6 hearing. Since he’s a multiple drug offender and was already on probation, he could face up to two years in prison. Now Maci is hoping that being behind bars will keep him from overdosing and might be the trick to Ryan finally getting clean once and for all.

“Maci’s heartbroken to see what drugs have done to Ryan. She lives in fear that he’s going to overdose and die so getting the news that he was in jail was actually a huge relief because at least he’s still alive and still has a chance to beat this illness. Now that he’s back in jail there is hope that he might finally get the longterm help he needs, that’s what Maci is praying for,” a Teen Mom insider tells HollywoodLife.com.

“While it jail seems bad on the outside, Maci is praying that it will save Ryan’s life and help get him sober. The news about Demi Lovato overdosing has really rocked her. She’s terrified Ryan will overdose too if he doesn’t get sober once and for all,” the source adds. The former couple share a nine-year-old son Bentley and Ryan has a baby on the way with his new wife

Ryan seemed to hint that Maci was aware he was using again, even though he was in denial about it. When he and pregnant wife Mackenzie told E! on July 20 that they wouldn’t be appearing on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Ryan said that his 26-year-old ex told producers she wouldn’t film unless he went back to rehab. “They want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing. Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober,” he told the network. Three days later he proved he was far from clean by getting popped for heroin possession. Again.