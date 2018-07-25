Are Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Engaged? She Sparks Rumors With Huge Diamond Ring

Kris Jenner, 62, caused major speculation that she’s engaged to her 37-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble when she stepped out in Beverly Hills on July 25 wearing a gigantic gorgeous diamond ring on her left ring finger. See the gem here!

Kris Jenner, 62, turned heads on July 25 when she stepped out in Beverly Hills, CA with a huge solitaire diamond on her left ring finger and we can’t help but wonder if she’s taking the next step with 37-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also wearing another band along with the diamond so could it be they already got hitched?! We’re not so sure since neither Kris or Corey have come out with any announcements yet but with some jewelry like that, there could definitely be one in the near future! Kris looked stunning (as she always does!) in a white dress and shades for the outing and was seen looking relaxed while getting out of a vehicle when the ring was spotted.

Kris’ relaxation would make sense as would an engagement or secret wedding since she just returned from a romantic vacation in Italy with Corey. The two couldn’t keep their hands or lips off each other when they enjoyed a luxurious boat ride during their Italian getaway and it proves that their age difference seems to be working for them. Kris is known for her youthful appearance and attitude so it’s no surprise that she’s totally working it with a younger man!

Kris and Corey began dating back in 2014 and although they’ve battled breakup rumors in the past, they seem to be more in love than ever before. If Kris does decide to marry her hunky beau, it would be the third marriage for her. She was previously married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 until 1991 and Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner from 1991 until 2015.

An engagement or marriage between Kris and Corey would be very exciting to see! Only time will tell what these two are up to but we can’t wait to find out!