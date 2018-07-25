Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Cutout Swimsuit As Younes Bendjima Tries To Repair Romance

Younes Bendjima might be having some regrets after seeing Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram post. The star looks hotter than ever — better step your game up, Younes!

We’re green with envy after seeing Kourtney Kardashian’s super toned body in her latest Instagram photo. In the July 24 post, the 39-year-old star stands on a boat in an incredibly sexy cutout swimsuit. The Norma Kamali one piece, which features revealing cutouts across the front, perfectly shows off Kourt’s flat tummy. Girl is looking SO good! But will this sexy pic cause issues with Kourt’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, again? After all, he’s made it clear in the past that he’s not exactly a fan of her sexy public posts. However, as we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, he’s desperate to fix their relationship and make things right again after realizing Kourtney isn’t changing her lifestyle for anyone!

Kourtney’s spicy Instagram post is actually a throwback from her recently Italy vacation with Younes, and the drama between the pair can all be tracked back to that same vacation. In a different bikini post from Italy, Kourt posed in a cheeky bikini on July 16, showing off her bare butt. Needless to say, Younes was NOT having it. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he commented publicly for the world to see. The snide comment royally pissed off Kourtney, and the pair’s relationship has been rocky ever since.

Kourtney is not putting up with any sexy-shaming nonsense, and is really making Younes put in the work to make things right again. “He feels horrible because he really loves her and doesn’t want to lose her over the impulsive comment he regrets,” a source close to Younes shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “But he feels like things have changed between them and he wants to get back to her ASAP to get on her good side again or he fears he may lose her forever.”

Cutout swimsuits 🧚🏼‍♂️ On my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

If Younes really wants to be with Kourtney, he better step up to the plate. The star is clearly living her best life, and something tells us she’s not letting anyone, even Younes, slow her down!