Tristan Thompson Reportedly Feeling ‘Trapped’ By Khloe Kardashian: They’re ‘Not Okay’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly having major relationship troubles. Tristan apparently ‘feels trapped’ in their relationship, 3 months after Khloe took him back following his cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, and NBA star Tristan Thompson, 27, are reportedly on the rocks just three months after he was caught cheating on the reality star with multiple women. “Khloe and Tristan are still not fully OK,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point,” the insider admits of the couple, who is currently living in LA during the NBA offseason.

The parents of 3-month-old True Thompson, have reportedly tried to save their relationship with outside help. They tried couples therapy, a separate source says, adding that it did not help. “Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship,” another source reveals. “He’s no longer going with Khloe for [therapy] sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss sh-t that happened months ago.” Now, things are apparently so far gone that the Cleveland Cavalier’s center is ready to go back to the east coast. “He wants to go back to Cleveland ASAP,” the second source says.

Unless you didn’t check the news back in April 2018, Khloe and Tristan’s seemingly picture perfect romance took an awful turn. The NBA star was accused of cheating on the reality star with multiple women. Just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, photos and video footage showed the Tristan getting close to multiple women, were released. The footage appeared to show the athlete kissing one woman, while motor-boating the breasts of another at a lounge in Washington D.C. Other footage showed Tristan escorting a woman, now identified as Lani Blair, back to his hotel room in New York City. Additional footage exposed Tristan’s apparent cheating as far back as October 2017, while Khloe was in the early stages of her pregnancy.

Despite the whirlwind of events and media frenzy surrounding the scandal, the couple remained silent, and stayed together. They’ve been spending time with Khloe’s family in LA, where everything has appeared to be just fine on social media. However, behind the scenes, it’s reportedly a different story.