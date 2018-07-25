Khloe Kardashian’s Sexiest Gym Pics — Hottest Looks Before Launching Activewear Line

Khloe is launching her own Good American Activewear line this summer, and to celebrate, we’re looking back at some of her sexiest gym selfies! See her pics below!

Khloe Kardashian spilled the beans about her new fitness line on her Instagram on July 24, writing: “I’m so glad I don’t have to keep this a secret any more!! @goodamerican activewear launches August 2! Over a year in the making and as you all know fitness is my passion and I’m so proud of this line!! #GoodSquad #OurBodyOurJourney.” Khloe has already expanded her Good American line from jeans, to bodysuits, to maternity wear, so we love seeing this new iteration!

Khloe has basically lived in the gym for years now, saying working out helped her sanity and made her feel better mentally, emotionally and physically. Since 2016, she’s showed off her flat abs and lean legs in gym selfies, and we love her confidence! She frequently hits the gym with her sisters, especially Kourtney Kardashian, and her man, Tristan Thompson. Having a buddy is a great way to stay motivated! See her sexist gym pics in the gallery attached above.

🖤 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 20, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

Khloe gave birth in April, and after getting the go-ahead from her doctor (usually they recommend six weeks after birth), she was back in the gym! By July, she revealed she had lost 33 pounds. “After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” she wrote on her app. “Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly. I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.” Khloe looks amazing!