Is Khloe Kardashian Afraid Tristan Thompson Will Cheat? Why Negative Rumors ‘Trigger’ Her

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t appreciate all the negative people who are just waiting for her relationship with Tristan Thompson to fail and she’s trying hard to not let their previous tough times affect her current happiness.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is struggling with the negative rumors going around about her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, and she feels like it’s affecting her ability to be content with her current happiness. “When Khloe hears rumors about her and Tristan having issues, it hurts and tears at her heart because it makes her feel like everyone’s just waiting for them to fail,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Anything about him cheating on her or wanting to leave her is a huge trigger. It reminds her of all the stuff they went through that she’s trying to let go of and move past. It’s understandably upsetting.”

Khloe and Tristan have seemed to definitely put the rough past behind them and every outing or public video/photo with their three-month-old baby True is always a happy sight to see. “Khloe’s never been this happy before, which is a wonderful thing, but it’s also a scary thins because she worries about losing that happiness,” the insider continued. “Khloe’s desperate to prove all the doubters and haters wrong. She sees the good in Tristan, loves him very much and has total faith in him, their love and their future together as a family.”

Khloe’s devotion to the basketball player has been apparent since shortly after True was born. The two were seen going out on dates in Cleveland before Tristan’s season with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended and it was just a couple weeks ago that Tristan shared a PDA-filled pic with Khloe on his Instagram story. As parents to a new baby girl, it’s good to see them working things out and being a family. We continue to wish them all the best!