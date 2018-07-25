Kendall Jenner Basically Wears Pajamas For Date With Ben Simmons: Love Or Loathe Her Comfy Look?

Leave it to Kendall Jenner to look insanely chic in what’s almost pajamas! Check out pics of Kendall’s cozy outfit for her latest date night with Ben Simmons!

Yesterday, Kendall Jenner was posing topless for a sultry LOVE magazine shoot, today — it’s all about comfort! The model, 22, was spotted wearing basically what we wear to bed every night: baggy pants and a giant tee. The only difference? Kendall rocked this ensemble while out on a hot date night with boyfriend Ben Simmons, 22! The couple were caught sneaking out the back of trendy West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on July 24, looking like they just had a blast! Of course the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made laundry day attire look chic!

Kendall matched a pair of super baggy, bright green track pants with red stripes to a fun pair of green hoop earrings. Rather than waltzing into the club in a pair of stilettos, she went for trendy platform sneakers. So cute! But, um… can we talk about how she’s wearing a SHAGGY t-shirt? Who knew that Kendall was such a diehard Mr. Lover fan? You find out something new every day. See a full-length look at her unique outfit below!

Kendall rocked a decidedly sexier outfit just a few days prior for Ben’s birthday celebration. In footage taken at the bash, she was wearing a tiny, black crop top while sitting next to Ben as he blew out his birthday cake candles. Even better? She looked so happy to be there with him! Her outfit for her date night a couple days later is a big sign that she’s getting close to him. She’s over that stage we all go through when we dress to the nines 24/7!

We can’t wait to see where Ben and Kendall’s relationship goes from here — and what outfits Kendall rocks next. You know they’ll all be fabulous!