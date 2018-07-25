Karlie Kloss Shows Off Huge, Gorgeous Diamond Engagement Ring In 1st Pics — See It Here

Karlie Kloss revealed her engagement on Instagram on July 24, and now, we’re getting the first look at her ring, and it’s MASSIVE and STUNNING! Click for pics.

Joshua Kushner proposed to Karlie Kloss, 25, a couple of weeks ago whilst the cute couple was on a weekend getaway in upstate New York and BRAVO, Joshua! Her ring is absolutely gorgeous! Karlie broke the news on Instagram on July 24, writing: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over,” with an engagement ring emoji! How sweet! The ring is HUGE — at least four carats, and looks to be cushion cut, though it’s hard to tell from her Instagram story.

Now Karlie is in Beijing, and she said, “My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones. This poor make up artist is gonna kill me.” She said “one of the best parts is sharing the news” and shared screenshots of her on FaceTime with her sisters, her grandma, her mom, and some of her friends, including her best friend from kindergarten. She even showed off her ring to Serena Williams! Sadly, there was no call to Taylor Swift — at least not publicly.

Karlie’s soon-to-be sister-in-law Ivanka Trump wrote on social media, “So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!” Ivanka is married to Jared Kushner, Joshua’s brother. Congrats to the happy couple!