Justin Bieber Sends Prayers To Demi Lovato After Overdose: ‘I Thought She Was Sober’

Everyone is pulling for Demi Lovato after she was hospitalized following an alleged overdose. Justin Bieber is keeping the singer in her prayers and is heartbroken that she lost her sobriety.

Demi Lovato has so many Hollywood friends pulling for her recovery after landing in the hospital following a possible overdose. Justin Bieber, 24, and the 25-year-old singer both rose to fame in their teenage years and have come up through the industry at the same time. He’s absolutely heartbroken about Demi’s health crisis, which landed her in Cedars Sinai Medical Center on July 24. “It’s very sad,” Justin told awaiting paparazzi as he made his way to the elevator of a LA parking structure on July 25. He added, “I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family for sure.” CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Justin hadn’t heard that Demi had relapsed recently, as she detailed in the song “Sober” which she debuted on June 21. “I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?” he asked the cameraman. Addiction is a powerful disease and Demi struggled with cocaine and alcohol abuse in her late teens. Despite being clean for the better part of six years, Demi fell off the wagon hard, even though it’s still unclear exactly what landed her in the hospital. Early reports claimed it was a heroin overdose as paramedics revived the unconscious singer with the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan. But the heroin claims were later shot down. The Blast reported that a hospital nurse told law enforcement that “some type of methamphetamine” could have played a part in her hospitalization, as Demi refused to tell paramedics what caused her to go unconscious.

We do know that she’s awake and surrounded by family members as she recovers, which her reps released to the media in a statement hours after her hospitalization. Since then there have been no other public updates on how she is doing. We told you EXCLUSIVELY that Demi is longing to go home but that her family and professional team are begging her to seek treatment. “She is feeling better and wants to go home but her team is encouraging her to go directly to a private out-of-state rehab where she can get the professional help that she needs. Demi is still very upset about what she has just been through, is coming to terms with what has happened, and what she needs to do now to get well,” a source close to the “Stone Cold” singer told us.