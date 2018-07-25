Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: How They’re ‘Preparing’ For Marriage To Ensure It Lasts ‘Forever’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are preparing for the future! Despite all of the negative critics, the newly engaged couple is here to stay! Here’s how they’re getting ready for a marriage that will last forever!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are taking their relationship very serious, despite those who say they won’t last. After getting engaged, the couple understands that although marriage is hard work, especially at a young age, they’re preparing for a life together. “Justin and Hailey have decided to not rush into getting married,” a source close to the newly engaged couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, they’re going everything they can to ensure that the transition into marriage is a smooth one. “They’re going to take their time, and before they walk down the aisle they want to attend pre-wedding classes so they are fully prepared for any problems that may arise in the future,” the insider reveals.

While the singer and model are aware that some critics are stacking the odds against them, “they’re fully committed to each other and to marriage,” the source says. “They both intend to make their marriage work, and to be with each other forever.” And, that sounds like a solid plan since the pair has a ton in common. “Justin and Hailey really don’t fight… Their relationship really is incredibly low drama, and considering her age, Hailey is remarkably grown up,” the insider admits, adding that Hailey has been the perfect fit for JB all along.

Here’s the deal — “She’s incredibly chill and easy going. Hailey wasn’t raised as a typical Hollywood kid. She was home schooled and church has always played an incredibly important role in her life. Plus she’s very kind and considerate by nature, so she’s not a combative person and doesn’t have a huge ego. Hailey is really easy going, and she doesn’t like confrontation, so the dynamic between her and Justin is great. They get along super well and communicate really easily.”

When it comes to spending a life together, Justin and Hailey want the same things. “They share the same morals and the same family values,” the source says, adding that the same goes for the support and respect they have for one another and their separate careers. “They are going into this with their eyes wide open, and they’re both aware that marriages can be hard work at times. They’re both willing to put in the hard work when needed.”

As we previously reported, JB and Hailey are thinking of having an intimate wedding, with only close friends an family. Right now, there is no formal date set, however, they do have their bridal party picked out, Hailey’s aunt, Kim Basinger, 64, recently revealed.

JB and Hailey got engaged when they were on vacation in the Bahamas on July 7. The singer surprise the model when he popped the question in front of onlookers at Baker’s Bay Resort with a $500,000 massive, oval-shaped diamond ring. And, JB custom designed the ring as well! The couple, who’ve been friends since they were young teens, dated in 2015 and 2016. It wasn’t until June 2018, that they decided to rekindle their romance.