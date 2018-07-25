Jennifer Lopez, 49, Flaunts $173K Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger At B-Day Party With A-Rod

Is it a new gift from Alex Rodriguez? Is it a promise ring? J-Lo celebrated her 49th birthday with her devoted BF and kids. HollywoodLife has exclusive details on A-Rod’s special birthday gestures.

Jennifer Lopez turned 49 on July 24 and she celebrated with family and friends at a party that was filled with – to use her words – “laughter, tears” and dancing. But the photos that J.Lo shared with her fans on Instagram showed that she was flashing the massive $173,000 ring that Alex Rodriguez reportedly gave her for Valentine’s Day. Jennifer’s rocked the ring before, but that night she wore it on her wedding ring finger. It’s clearly not an engagement ring though as the emerald, white gold and diamond encrusted Cartier ring is in the shape of a panther’s head.

But is it a sign of things to come? What we do know is that Alex, 42, showered his love with attention during the birthday getaway on the Bahamas. An insider has EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what the retired baseball player did to make J.Lo feel special. The person said, “Jennifer and Alex connect on every level. She’s his dream woman and he’s always working hard to please her. He can’t get enough of her.”

That includes making sure they’re getting some romantic private time together, even though they’re celebrating with their kids from previous relationships and Jennifer’s manager Benny Medina. J-Lo and A-Rod are still in the Bahamas but our source said, “A-Rod chose a huge property for them to rent. They have their own separate wing so they can escape for alone time and have full privacy to enjoy themselves. Alex is super romantic. While they were partying and dancing the night away last night with their family and friends he had one of the assistants decorate their bedroom with all kinds of flowers and Jennifer’s favorite candles. His goal was to totally surprise Jennifer and make her birthday night special and it worked!”

How sweet is that? Jennifer appreciated all the love that she received. Thanking everyone on Instagram, she wrote,”I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life…” J.Lo later added, “What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers… I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!!” We wonder how A-Rod is going to make her 50th extra special next year? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.