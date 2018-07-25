Heidi Klum Admits She Feels ‘Womp’ Trying On Swimsuits — Her Tips For Finding The Perfect Bikini

Heidi Klum is 45 and seems to be aging backwards! The model, mom, and designer admits that she too has insecurities when trying on clothes and swimsuits! See what she said below.

Heidi Klum was just in Miami for Miami Swim Week, showing off her latest Heidi Klum Swim designs. Of the new pieces, she told InStyle, “I don’t like telling one story with my collections because that’s kind of boring. Women are just looking for what works for them, and so I like to offer a lot of options. We have bikinis and one-pieces with cool leaf prints, sexy cutouts, fun stripes, and great cover-ups and dresses too. I look at hundreds of prints because they can do wonders on a body. I always want my swimwear to work for many body types because we aren’t all the same size.” We love that she is so inclusive!

Heidi also offered tips for shopping for clothes and bathing suits online. “When I order clothes, I buy two sizes, sometimes three. That way when it arrives and you try it on, it won’t be too small. That’s always like, womp, womp. Then you can try them all on at home, in front of your own mirror. That’s always key.” I think it’s also important to remember that sizes vary per brand and even per item, so don’t get too hung up on the numbers.

She also dished on those super sexy selfies she loves to post on Instagram! “I love taking cool, fun photos. I literally just figured out how to do the self timer on my phone. Before, I was always like, “My arm is not long enough!” Now it’s a game changer because you don’t need to hold it yourself and you can figure out how you want to lay and how to get your legs in there, and all that stuff.”