Drake Shockingly Postpones Start Of Tour Until August: Is Everything OK?

The beginning of Drake’s upcoming tour has been postponed! The rapper has rescheduled several dates at the beginning of his tour with Migos — here’s everything to know.

If you were planning on attending one of the upcoming Drake and Migos shows, you’ll definitely want to read this. The Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour has been postponed, affecting some dates in July and August. While the tour was initially set to kick off in Salt Lake City on July 26, it will now begin in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 10, while the Salt Lake City date has been moved to October 10. The July 28 and 29 stops in Denver will be postponed at a date to be confirmed at a later time, and the St. Paul, Minneapolis date on Aug. 1 has been rescheduled for Aug. 12. The guys were originally set to hit Toronto on Aug. 10, 11 and 12, but those dates are now moved to Aug. 20, 21 and 22. The Aug. 20 show in Chicago has been cancelled.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning o the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” Drake’s rep said in a statement. “The tour will now kick off in Kansas City on August 10th, with a limited number of additional shows being rescheduled. Tickets purchased for the original show dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.” Drake did not give a specific reason for the postponement, but it sounds like mostly logistics.

Interestingly, this decision comes just days after Migos rapper, Offset, was arrested in Atlanta for gun and drug possession. He was charged with two felonies (possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime) and two misdemeanors (possession of marijuana and improper lane change). However, TMZ reports that the arrest was not the reason for the tour changes.