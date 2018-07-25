Just when you think things couldn’t get weirder in the Trump administration, there’s this. Donald Trump reportedly flipped out when he saw Melania watching CNN, and now he wants new TVs. Wait, what?

As if it wasn’t clear that Donald Trump is utterly devoted to Fox News, then this latest report about the first couple definitely spells it out! President Trump reportedly raged on a recent trip overseas when he noticed that wife Melania Trump‘s television aboard Air Force one was tuned to “fake news” CNN — not his beloved Fox News. He wasn’t upset with Melania, but rather his staff. The president reportedly has a rule that all trips must begin by watching Fox News, and his staff’s apparent failure to do so “caused a bit of a stir,” according to an email obtained by The New York Times. Oops!

The email is an internal exchange between officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications Agency on July 13. Additionally, Trump ordered staff to bring him two televisions that support the DVR system Beam so that he and Melania could both watch TV in their…wait for it…separate hotel rooms. Apparently, they frequently stay in separate rooms while traveling. Juicy! At the end of the email chain, officials confirmed that they will be tuning the TVs to Fox News going forward, according to NYT. Melania’s spokeswoman said in a statement that the first lady “watches any channel she wants.” And to think, he finally just got Melania to agree to hold his hand in public!