Demi Lovato’s Friends Reportedly Administered Narcan That Saved Her Life After Alleged Overdose

Friends of Demi Lovato reportedly had live-saving Narcan on-hand when she allegedly overdosed because they saw ‘warning signs’ that something tragic like this could happen. Here’s the latest.

Demi Lovato was reportedly with two friends when she allegedly overdosed in her Hollywood home, and it was those friends who allegedly saved her life by administering Narcan. Although original reports said that paramedics were the ones to give Demi the opioid reversal drug, Us Weekly now claims that Demi’s friend had the substance on-hand and “acted quickly” to save Demi’s life. “One of her friends had Narcan in case something like this happened,” the mag’s source claims. “Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house.”

It was originally reported that Demi allegedly overdosed on heroin, but a follow-up report from TMZ claimed that was untrue. However, the site did not identify what drug Demi did allegedly use. Just weeks before her alleged overdose, Demi released a song called “Sober,” in which she admitted that she had relapsed. In the song, she did not specify what she was using (she previously admitted to struggling with alcohol, cocaine and pills). Now, some of her friend are reportedly claiming that she’d been showing “major warning signs” of falling off the wagon. “The signs became more alarming as the days passed,” an insider told TMZ. “One friend says he knew for weeks she was in the danger zone. When he saw her this week, it was apparent she was in trouble.”

If this is true, then Demi has done a good job at hiding any struggles — she’s continued touring and posting positive pictures on social media in recent weeks. Behind the scenes, though, was reportedly a very different scene. “Things have been a total mess for months,” a source revealed to People. “She and her team severed ties, and they played a large part in getting her sober years ago. She hasn’t been in a good place.”

Demi’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that she is “awake and with her family” after the hospitalization. The rep also confirmed that some of the information being reported is “incorrect.” Demi was meant to perform in Atlantic City on July 26, but that show has, understandably, been cancelled.