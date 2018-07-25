Demi Lovato Remains At Hospital As She Tries To Make Difficult Decision On What To Do Next

Demi Lovato remains hospitalized after an alleged overdose. Now she’s contemplating her next step, deciding between entering to rehab, going to therapy or just plain going home.

Following her terrifying health scare allegedly involving an overdose on July 24, Demi Lovato must decide what her next step will be when she’s discharged from Cedars Sinai Medical Center. After something so harrowing she can’t just go back to her old life as she knew it as if nothing happened. “She is feeling better and wants to go home but her team is encouraging her to go directly to a private out-of-state rehab where she can get the professional help that she needs. Demi is still very upset about what she has just been through, is coming to terms with what has happened, and what she needs to do now to get well,” a source close to the 25-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

For now she has a good support system around her, including family and friends who are trying to steer her in the right direction.”Demi is still at the hospital. She is with her mom and family, a few friends who are showering her with love and care. Some of her managers are also on hand, helping her mom decide what is the next best step for Demi to make,” our insider adds.

The only news to come out of Demi’s camp so far was a release from her rep on July 24, hours after she was rushed to the hospital. “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.” Demi had been sober for six years before relapsing several months ago, which she sang about in her June single “Sober.”

Original reports claimed that she suffered from a heroin overdose and that paramedics administered the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan to revive the unconscious singer. The heroin use reports proves to be incorrect, and on July 25 The Blast claimed that a nurse at the hospital told police that the singer had been using “some type of methamphetamine” leading up to her health crisis. In 911 tape obtained by TMZ, paramedics can be heard responding to a call of an unconscious female, but there are new reports out today that her friends may have administered the Narcan before EMTs got there. TMZ also reported that Demi was uncooperative with paramedics about what she took that rendered her unconscious.