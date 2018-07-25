‘Men Tell All’: Colton Reveals If He Blames Tia For Becca Dumping Him & Hints They’ll Be Together On ‘BiP’

Becca Kufrin sent Colton Underwood home on ‘The Bachelorette’ after her BFF, Tia Booth, admitted to having feelings for him. In this EXCLUSIVE interview, he revealed if he’s pissed at Tia for her confession and MUCH more!

Before Colton Underwood competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, he had a brief fling with Becca’s friend, Tia Booth. At the beginning of the season, both Colton and Tia assured Becca that there was no longer anything between them. However, when Tia returned during the Final 4, she admitted it made her “sick to her stomach” to see Becca and Colton together. That week, Becca eliminated Colton, although she didn’t specifically mention anything about Tia during the breakup. “I was frustrated and confused,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of Men Tell All. “The last time I saw Tia was at the spa day in L.A., and we were all on the same page. She actually gave me her blessing and she gave Becca her blessing and we moved on.”

Colton admitted that he was definitely “caught off guard” when he found out Tia may have played a role in the end of his relationship with Becca, but said he doesn’t harbor any ill will toward her. “I am not mad at her. I am not mad,” he confirmed. “I do not think that she deserves any hate because she went and risked her friendship with Becca and she spoke her feelings. She was open and honest about who she was, so I can’t fault her for that.” Colton and Tia will both appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, airing Aug. 7, and he told us that we’ll see them discuss the situation on the show.

“You’re going to have tune into Paradise to find out how that conversation goes,” he teased. “Because I obviously have a lot of questions and a lot to say and it’s full of a bunch of great surprises.” As the trailer for BIP showed, Tia really had her eyes set on Colton when she arrived in Paradise, but he revealed that “a lot of questions need[ed] to be answered” on his end when he first got in Mexico.

Colton will delve more into his time on the show when Men Tell All airs on July 30 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Meanwhile, Becca has now narrowed her suitors down to two men — Blake Hortsmann and Garrett Yrigoyen — and we’ll see who she chooses during The Bachelorette finale on Aug. 6!