Charlie Puth & Macklemore Both Play Heartfelt Dedications To Demi Lovato During Live Concert

As the entire world prays for a speedy recovery for Demi Lovato, both Charlie Puth and Macklemore showed their support in the best way they know how – by playing her a song.

Both Charlie Puth, 26, and Macklemore, 35, had live concerts scheduled for the night of July 25, just hours after the news broke that Demi Lovato, 25, had been rushed to the hospital due to an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. While the world was sending positive vibes the pop singer’s way, Charlie and Macklemore did the same, from the stage. In heartaching touching tributes, both musicians took the opportunity dedicate a song off their setlist to Demi, as well as share a few kind words of support. Charlie, whose show took place in Camden New Jersey, chose to play his beautiful ballad “See you Again” in honor of Demi. “This song goes out to Demi Lovato,” the singer said before diving into the track. “I hope she makes a quick, quick recovery and our prayers are with her.”

Macklemore chose to take a moment out of his show the same night to pray for Demi, and sent his love from Boston, Massachusetts. Macklemore is no stranger to the trials and tribulations of drug abuse, and chose to dedicate his song “Otherside,”to Demi which chronicles his own battles with addiction. Macklemore, who went to rehab at 25, called addiction a disease “that ties us addicts together.” He also said to the crowd that Demi is his “sister in recovery,”acknowledging that he knows what she is going through all too well.

A rep for Lovato said on July 25 that the singer was “awake and with her family” and that she and her family “want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.” The statement continued, “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.” It was the best news for Demi’s fanbase, the Lovatics, who had been holding their breath while waiting for updates on the status of her well being.

We only hope the best for Demi, as she begins her road to recovery. Much like all of Demi’s loved ones, we are keeping the singer in our thoughts.