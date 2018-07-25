13 Hottest Pics Of Celebrities PDAing In Bikinis

What’s better than falling in love in the summer time? Showing off PDA with your lover in a bikini of course! Check out these 13 celebs who did just that!

In the world of celebs, showing off PDA with your significant other can be just as important as showing off your bikini body. Pair the two and what do you have? Absolute perfection! We’re taking a look at the best celebrity bikini PDA pics from over the years and they’re pretty darn cute. Check out these thirteen celebrity couples who love to show their affection for each other AND show off their super hot bikinis!

Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 19, are clearly madly in love with one another. Though we weren’t too sure of their relationship in the beginning, we totally ship these two now. The couple loves to show off their relationship for the public, and we’re definitely okay with that. Not too long ago, they shared a super cute photo of themselves cuddling on a yacht enjoying the summer sun. Sofia looked super hot in a sexy bikini and showed off her perfect body. These two love vacationing together, and we can’t wait to see more cute pics of the couple enjoying each others company!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, might be among one of our favorite celebrity couples at the moment. Especially after seeing their GQ Magazine video — we’re officially obsessed! Kylie shared an adorable photo of them while they were on their “babymoon” and it totally furthered our love for them even more! The two were pictured holding hands on the beach while Kylie was looking as sexy as ever in a tiny bikinI! Total body and relationship goals, am I right!? Also, Kylie has the most flawless body after giving birth to Stormi Webster… please share your secrets, girl!

To see more celebrity PDA pics while in bikinis, click through our gallery above!