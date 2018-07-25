Are Beyonce & JAY-Z Having Twins Again? Friends Reportedly Convinced As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Their loves got us looking so crazy right now! No, really… are we crazy to think Beyonce may be pregnant again?! Well, reportedly, her friends are thinking the same thing, and it may be twins!

What a wild theory! A new report claims Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, just one year after she gave birth to her first set of twins, Sir and Rumi! “Beyonce’s inner circle thinks she might be having twins!” an insider told Life & Style. “They’ve been talking about having another baby, but two little buns in the over would be an unexpected surprise.” Unexpected is right! JAY-Z and Beyoncé just began the US leg of their On The Run II Tour and are prepared to headline the Global Citizens Festival in South Africa in December — so the timing would certainly not be ideal for Bey to be expecting.

The outlet claims that Beyonce is already feeling tired from her pregnancy, but luckily JAY is by her side. “He’s looking after his wife and making sure that she’s getting plenty of rest on the road,” the mag’s source said. “Finding out that she’s pregnant again would be a dream come true. They’d love to give Blue, Rumi and Sir a sibling.” They added that Bey’s rep denied this report. The rumors that the “Love On Top” singer was expecting another baby, spurred during the European shows of the OTR II tour. Fans claimed Beyonce was rubbing her belly — which is how she announced her first pregnancy — and even said they saw a bump!

Other fans theorized that they wouldn’t be surprised that Bey was having a fourth child, since we all knows she has a special connection with the number four! But, no one was expecting twins! We’ll have to wait and see what happens. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Beyonce’s reps on this story.