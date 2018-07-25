How You Can Get Frizz Free Curls Like Beyonce — 45 Products For Perfect Hair

Beyonce’s curls are flawless, just like the rest of her, but some of us are seriously struggling with frizz this summer. See the best frizz-frighting hair products below!

Arsen Gurgov, founder of the Arsen Gurgov salon in New York City, works with celebs like Emmy Rossum and Julianne Moore. He told HollywoodLife.com, “Frizz is essentially dry hair. When your hair is dry, the cuticle is rough and when the weather is humid, it’s the perfect recipe for frizz. The outer layer of the hair takes in the moisture from the air causing the hair to swell and frizz. There are many causes of frizzy hair including some we all know, like high humidity in the air, but some that might be a bit unexpected like hot water, over shampooing, frequent use of hot tools, your brush, and even your blow dryer. Curly and textured hair types are more prone to frizz than straighter hair types. Regardless of hair type, if your hair is over processed or dry from chemical treatments, it will be more prone to frizz.”

Here’s what to do to stop frizz! “Towel drying hair makes hair frizzier because it draws the moisture out of the hair and roughs up the cuticle especially if you have curly hair. When your hair is wet it is at its most fragile state. Do not wrap your hair in a towel turban-style. If your hair is prone to frizz, invest in a microfiber towel to gently absorb excess moisture while keeping frizz at bay. Simply use the towel to blot the hair and then, do not touch and let it air dry.”

Arsen continues, “If your hair is curly, touching hair when its wet makes it frizzier. Apply styling products to soaking wet hair and then resist the urge to touch your hair until it’s completely dry. Otherwise, curls lose their definition and get frizzy. The more you touch, the more frizz you create so hands off! Brushing hair disrupts the outer layer of the hair, causing frizz. Brushing dry hair can be damaging to gentle strands making the cuticle lift and rough. It can even stretch the hair, damaging it and lead to breakage. When hair is wet, simply rake styling product through the hair with your fingers and then, hands off.”

Celebrity stylist Chad Wood says, “A hydrating mouse is a must (Kerastase has a great one that I use on all my girls), let your hair air dry if you have natural curly hair. Once it dries, smooth some oil on the ends (Precious Hair Care Oil from Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris is the best)!” Hairstylist on the set of Modern Family, Jessica Elbaum, says: “Curly hair can be tough with humidity, but doesn’t mean it can’t be done. You must always start out with your favorite oil when it’s wet, mine is Hair Rituels Precious Hair Care Oil. After you’ve dried your hair, smooth out some pieces with an iron that is your curl types size, and finish with an anti-humidity spray, I love the one by IGK!”