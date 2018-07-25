Becca Kufrin: Final Rose Ceremony Was ‘The Hardest Day’ — I Didn’t Want To ‘Hurt’ Anyone

The final ‘Bachelorette’ rose ceremony is upon us. Becca Kufrin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that choosing between Garrett and Blake was ‘so hard’ after falling for them both.

“It was the hardest day, and the thing I was most afraid to ever do was to hurt someone because I know what a breakup feels like, and I never wanted to do that to anyone else,” Becca Kufrin, 28, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Men Tell All taping. “It was so hard but I just had to follow my heart and do what I felt was right and choose the very best relationship [for me].”

Becca had to choose between Garrett Ygrioyen, 29, and Blake Horstmann, 28, in the final rose ceremony. She fell in love again and admitted she could see a future with both of them. Becca got a second chance at true love after The Bachelor season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, dumped her just months after their engagement. Arie is now engaged to runner-up Lauren Burnham, 25. Despite her tough decision between Garrett and Blake, Becca doesn’t regret becoming the Bachelorette one bit. “It was so worthwhile,” she told us. “It was one of the hardest, but most rewarding things I’ve ever done. I fell in love and that’s all I could hope for at the end of this.”

Becca revealed that she is engaged to the winner, and she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in May 2018 that she wasn’t planning a wedding just yet.”I’m just trying to take things slow and, you know, live in the moment as crazy as it is right now,” she said. Becca also admitted that she’d be “open” to a TV wedding!

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special will air July 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The Bachelorette season 14 finale will air Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Who will Becca choose? Only two more weeks until we all find out!