April The Giraffe Pregnant: Viral Animal Expecting Again 15 Mos. After Giving Birth

The giraffe who became an Internet sensation in the weeks leading up to when she gave birth in April 2017 is pregnant once again! Congrats, April!

April the Giraffe is expecting baby number five! More than a year after her last pregnancy went viral, the 16-year-old giraffe is pregnant once again. “The results are in and we are having a baby!” Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch, confirmed on the Today show July 25. And, yes, the father is Oliver the Giraffe, who also fathered April’s last calf. Speculation of April’s pregnancy began in June when Jordan confirmed that expert were gathering samples to see if April could be pregnant, and now the result are in!

April gave birth to a male calf, Tajiri, in 2017, and the world was watching with eager eyes in the weeks leading up to the birth. The live stream of a pregnant April in her cage first went viral in February, although she didn’t give actually give birth until April 15. That’s a whole lot of time we all spent watching an animal just stand there! The sex of April’s unborn calf has not been confirmed at this time, but Jordan did confirm that the baby will be born sometime next spring.

“The average [gestational period] for a giraffe is 15 months,” he explained. “April likes to go 16, 17, 18…19 months.” Oh boy, it’s going to be another long wait! And, yes, there WILL be a live stream available so we can all keep tabs on April once again. The cameras were up and running again as of July 24.

Before the live cam was taken down after April gave birth last time, it had racked up 232 million views, while 1.2 million people tuned in for the actual birth. Will the numbers be that high this time around?! We’ll be waiting to see!