Ansel Elgort Jumps Off A Cliff For Love In New Polo Ad — Watch Sexy Video

Ansel Elgort is driving at the speed of light and jumping off cliffs for his true love in this new short film for Ralph Lauren’s new scent POLO RED RUSH. See the sexy video right here!

Ralph Lauren named actor and musician Ansel Elgort as the new global ambassador for Polo Red on July 25, and with the announcement, revealed a sexy new ad campaign with the star. “I’m proud to be partnering with POLO RED on this campaign, taking viewers on a cinematic journey set to a song I wrote and performed,” Ansel said in a statement. “This was a unique opportunity to join forces with a brand that has a storied history, while finding a personal connection to an exciting creative venture.”

POLO RED RUSH is rolling out now and will be in retailers by August. The fragrance comes in a sheer, silver bottle, with a black cap. The signature Polo pony is front and center on the bottle. The top notes include “Crisp Red Mandarin, Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon, and Pineapple.” The heart of the fragrance is “Red Saffron, Orange Flower, Spearmint, Red Apple, and Lavender.” The base of the scent is rounded out with “Red Coffee Accord, Musk Accord, and Cedarwood.” It smells divine, and honestly, you could totally steal it from your man!

In the 90-second video, you see Ansel driving around his crush, at top speed. Then, the two head to his garage to pick out cars to race. At sunset, they reach a cliff and smile at each other. She jumps, and he follows. They end up in the water….will they kiss? Watch the video above to find out!