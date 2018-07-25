Angelina Jolie Reportedly Pouring Her Heart Out About Brad Pitt To Kate Middleton

Angelina Jolie is rumored to be confiding in the Duchess of Cambridge about her relationship with ex Brad Pitt. But what advice could happily married Kate Middleton possibly give to the actress? Here’s a look inside their unlikely friendship.

Angelina Jolie, 43, has found an unlikely friend in Kate Middleton, 36, and it seems that the actress and the duchess have found plenty to talk about. That’s according to a recent report by Us Weekly. It’s claimed that the two women met up while Angelina was in London to film Maleficent 2. It’s not the first time the Oscar winner and the royal have met. Three years ago, the last time they had tea, Angelina was still married to Brad Pitt and, as far as anyone knew, happily so. Obviously a lot’s changed since then.

A palace insider reportedly spilled the beans on the meeting, saying of Kate and Angelina, “They’ve grown close through their charity work and try to stay in touch via email, but the last time Kate saw Angie in person was for tea in 2015, and her ex Brad Pitt was with her. So Kate carefully asked how things were going since the split.” The person added, “She poured her heart out. She told Kate about everything she’d been through this past year and a half, the difficulty in raising kids as a single mom, their custody issues and missing Brad.”

Back in June 2018 insiders claimed that Angelina and Brad were clashing over the custody agreement about their six children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina’s rep blasted the “misleading leak.” Now, this palace insider alleges that Kate offered some advice to Angelina. The person claimed, “She told Angie she should take Brad back. Kate said she saw what a fantastic couple they were and, if Angie could find it in her heart to forgive him, it’s worth giving their union another shot.” Apparently, rather than being “resentful,” Angelina was supposedly “genuinely touched” by the advice. As for Kate, her rumored concern stems from her “respect for Angie and Brad.” The person claimed she “wants to do what she can do to help this couple in distress.”