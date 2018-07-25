Amber Heard Nearly Has Major Wardrobe Malfunction As Her Wrap Dress Blows Up In The Wind

Amber Heard almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction after a pesky gust of wind blew the slit of her skirt aside. Thankfully, she handled the outfit mishap like a total pro!

Wearing a dress on a windy day hardly ever works out the way you want it to. One moment you’re looking super cute in your patterned mini, and the next moment you’re flashing your underwear to everyone on the street. This is a universal experience known by anyone who’s ever stepped out in a skirt when it’s particularly breezy out – including Amber Heard, 32. On July 24, the actress grabbed lunch with friends in Beverly Hills while wearing a polka dotted wrap dress. An unfortunate gust of wind blew the slit of her skirt aside, revealing her thigh. However, Heard was able to keep the dress from showing too much by holding the top part of the slit in place. Phew!

The Justice League star looked wholly unbothered by the potential wardrobe malfunction. She also looked effortlessly chic with her blonde hair in tousled waves and her eyes covered by large sunglasses. Heard paired her black and white ensemble with an oval shaped ring and block heels.

Heard’s near wardrobe malfunction really isn’t that bad, but what is — according to her fans — is how Warner Bros. put her and her allegedly abusive ex-husband Johnny Depp, 55, in the same building at Comic-Con on Saturday, July 21.

Depp was a surprise guest during the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald presentation, which immediately proceeded the panel for Heard’s upcoming film, Aquaman. Fans were quick to criticize the films’ parent company for scheduling both actors to be in the same place around the same time, and for even working with Depp in the first place considering Heard’s 2016 accusations of physical and emotional abuse. A gust of wind blowing a dress is NBD in comparison, don’t you think?