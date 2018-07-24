Younes Bendjima ‘Desperate’ To Fix Things With Kourtney Kardashian After ‘Rude’ IG Comment

At this point, should Younes Bendjima just delete his account? After leaving rude comments on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram, we’re hearing he’ll do anything ‘to get on her good side again’

Younes Bendjima, 25, has been in the doghouse ever since he left a snarky comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s instagram, insinuating that his girlfriend was thirsty for likes. The comment threw their relationship into a tailspin, and Younes is willing to do what it takes to set things right. “Younes is desperate to fix things with Kourtney after his regretful and rude comment,” a source close to Younes shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Things between the two have been tense ever since his dumb Instagram remark and he wants to fix things.”

“However,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “he has been travelling.” While Younes has been off in Europe, the source says he’s struggled to stay connected with his girlfriend during this time. While he’s physically distant from his girl, he’s been working on closing the emotional distance that opened up between them after he got rude on IG. “He has been apologizing, sending her sweet texts and flowers to let her know that he is sorry for the foolish remark,” the insider says. “But it is impossible to make things right with her while he is on the road.”

“He feels horrible because he really loves her and doesn’t want to lose her over the impulsive comment he regrets,” the insider added. “But he feels like things have changed between them and he wants to get back to her ASAP to get on her good side again or he fears he may lose her forever.” For those who forgot: Kourt uploaded a picture of her in a thong-bikini on July 16, showing off her bare butt and killer figure. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Younes asked, pretty much calling her thirsty for all to see.

Suddenly, Kourt is looking at Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott with envy in her eyes, while Scott Disick was reveling in the drama. Younes tried to play nice when she posted a picture of herself showing off some leg while lying in bed. Yet, when Kourt’s bestie Simon Huck rolled his eyes at the comment, Younes said he was just trying to “play around fam.” Hmm. Perhaps Younes should give serious thought to deleting his account – or, at least, stay out of the comments section.