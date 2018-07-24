‘World Of Dance’ Flamenco Dancer Victoria Caban Reveals What It Was Like To Perform For ‘Idol’ J.Lo

Victoria Caban absolutely stunned in the last round of Qualifiers on ‘World of Dance.’ She talks to HollywoodLife about what it was like to perform for her idol, Jennifer Lopez.

Not only does Victoria Caban look up to Jennifer Lopez because she’s an incredibly dancer, singer and humanitarian, but also because of her latin roots. “She’s my idol. She’s hispanic like me! One hundred percent Puerto Rican and we come from the same country!” Victoria exclaimed in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.com. “We have so much in common so it was really incredible to see her, and be in the same room together… to just be in her presence. Breathing the same air!” The 14-year-old New Jersey native blew everyone, including J.Lo, away on Tuesday night, as she opened the last round of qualifiers on World Of Dance.

“At first, I wanted to join World of Dance because I wanted to show everyone that I was different. I wanted to represent who I am, and I wanted to show the world what flamenco dancers can do, because no one really understands flamenco the way I do. I always remember where I came from, and I wanted people to start recognizing flamenco,” Victoria explained. In her heartfelt introduction on the show, the teen revealed that if she won the $1 million prize, she would donate some of the money to the Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief fund. “This is for my culture and what I represent as a person.”

Victoria received a high score of 90.7 from the judges, who swooned over her fierce and sassy flamenco dance to Rihanna‘s sultry “Se Llamo.” “I feel like traditional flamenco music is not as exciting as popular songs. So it was kind of cool to change it up a bit and see that you can perform this different style to popular music.” Make sure you’re on the look out for Victoria in the upcoming Duel round of World Of Dance, which begins on Wednesday, July 25th, at 8 PM ET on NBC!