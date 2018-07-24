‘World Of Dance’ Recap: Dancers Bring Their A-Game For The Final Round Of Qualifiers

‘World Of Dance’ held one more night of Qualifiers before the acts go head to head, and the competition just got fiercer than ever with these performers! Read the HollywoodLife recap!

This was the last night of World of Dance Qualifiers! Can you believe it? The first dancer of the night was flamenco dancer, Victoria Caban, and she is just 14 years old! The sassy teen rocked a purple flower in her hair and tapped into her Puerto Rican pride as she danced. Victoria revealed she planned to donate the $1 million prize to the Puerto Rican relief fund, if she were to win World of Dance. At just fourteen, Victoria’s powerful performance was sassy and strong, and totally impressed the judges — especially J.Lo, who also hails from Puerto Rico. Derek Hough added that Victoria reminded him of a Flamenco-dancing Misty Copeland! Victoria received a 90.7 from the judges, sending her to the next round!

The crew Pursuit was up next, wearing matching blue suits. They revealed how they each live paycheck to paycheck, and moved to LA to achieve their dreams of becoming professional dancers — maybe they’ll find success here on WOD! The contemporary crew took the stage and impressed with their creative lifts and unique execution. “It gave me goosies!” J.Lo exclaimed as they concluded the performances. The judges loved Pursuit, and the group received an average 87 to go through to the Duels!

The couple L&J were up next, and their passion and love was recognizable from the start. Dancing to P!nk, the French-Canadian duo showed off their skills with a number of unique lifts and emotional choreography. The judges were quick to fall in love with the love that L&J clearly had for each other… but after their performance they revealed that their love doesn’t go much further than the dance floor, as they’re both in relationships with other people! “It broke my heart when you just said you weren’t a real couple…” Ne-Yo said. “She’s my soulmate though,” L sweetly told the judges. The pair received a 90.3 average, and we can’t wait to see them in the Duels!

Utah’s Center Stage performers came to World Of Dance to represent their famed studio in a group called The Pulse! The ballroom dancers were not only excited to perform, but also excited to show Derek their work — since he also studied at Center Stage! And OH MAN, were they good, we see how Derek became one of the best in the business! The judges were impressed, and Derek even went up to the stage to show them the calmness he wants them to achieve. While they enjoyed the performance, the judges reminded The Pulse that they will be competing with adults on this show, and they needed that level of maturity and talent to continue on. Still, they received an 80.3, with help from J.Lo who gave them an 84! They’ll have to bring it to the Duels!

Avery and Marcus took the stage next to show off their contemporary and ballet routine, and their creative take on the dance styles. Avery rocked the stage in leather and point shoes for a one-of-a-kind performance. Even though they were juniors, the choreography was both sexy and fierce, mixing break dance and ballet. While J.Lo absolutely loved the routine, and felt their talent was incredible, she said she could feel their nerves from the beginning. “Know how great you are!” she exclaimed. The trio of judges still sent the duo through to the next round with an 83!

Are you a Funkywunk?! Well, according to them, you just have to be yourself! The hip-hop crew danced to “I’m Sexy And I Know It,” their routine include insane tricks, and mass sex appeal! Ne-Yo was super complimentary, especially about the tricks, and added it was a “perfect” performance. “It just got better and better and better,” Derek, who was on his feet the whole time, exclaimed. The Funkywunks received an 87, and their leader immediately hit the floor in tears. Amazing!

Morning of Owl, a street fusion crew from South Korea, took the World Of Dance stage next! The trio gave a performance that was different from anything we’ve seen all show. The spontaneous yet, also deliberate moves, flips, splits and tricks were incorporated with the practice of martial arts, and it was really cool! The Morning Of Owl crew received an 84, so we’ll be seeing them in Duels!

Do you believe that was it for the Season 2 Qualifiers on World Of Dance?! Well, it’s safe to say the competition is HOT this season and we can’t wait for duels to start. Luckily, you don’t have to wait too long. World Of Dance Duels begin tomorrow, Wednesday, at 8 PM ET! Tune in to the show and then dance on over to HollywoodLife.com for our recap!