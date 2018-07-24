Shin Lim: 5 Things To Know About The Magician Competing On ‘AGT’ Season 13

Shin Lim is leaving the ‘AGT’ audience with their jaws on the floor with his incredible magic act. Here’s what you need to know about Shin Lim before he takes the stage again!

Shin Lim is one of the most intriguing artists we’ve ever seen on America’s Got Talent. His close-up magic routine is out of this world amazing. He’s competing on season 13, and his act definitely has what it takes to win it all. So, who is Shin Lim? Here are 5 key things to know about him as the season goes on.

1. Shin calls himself a “sleight of hand artist.” He actually claims on his official website that he’s “actually NOT a magician, nor a wizard, and has NO intention of LYING to the audience.” He performs self-choreographed routines rather than “pretending to defy the laws of physics.” Shin is the 2015 World FISM Champion for close-up card magic.

2. Tyra Banks called his first audition “crazy magic.” For his initial act, Shin brought out Tyra to help him out. With each move, Tyra became more and more impressed. The entire audience gave Shin a standing ovation once his performance was over. “That was some crazy magic,” Tyra said after she walked off the stage.

3. He appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Shin performed on two episodes of the show in 2015 and 2017. Now he’s competing for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million on America’s Got Talent!

4. He used to play the violin and the piano. Shin started out playing the violin, but he broke it by smashing it to pieces when he was a child. “I just didn’t want to play it anymore,” Shin told The Boston Globe. He then started playing the piano until he found magic. He started practicing tricks 8 hours a day.

5. He had to choose between music and magic. Because he was playing the piano and practicing magic tricks at the same time, he was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, according to The Boston Globe. His doctor told him that he had to choose between the two. He chose magic. His approach to magic is inspired by three movies — Birdman, Inception, and Transformers. He got his big break by performing on a 23-city tour through China.